Bata India promotes its Sneaker Studios through a youthful campaign

Sagar Mahabaleshwar, chief creative officer, Contract India, said: “Those spontaneous, careless, fun moments with your friends are meant to be cherished forever. It’s an age when you just want to have fun with your friends. The rush/spontaneity is all that matters to them. This is exactly what we’ve tried to capture in the Bata Sneakers Campaign. It captures the fun and spontaneity of the journey of four friends in a beautiful way. Friends who just grab their Bata Sneakers on the go and head for an adventurous journey to Goa for a concert. We see them cherishing every part of their journey - they drive, skate, party, and splash around in the water. And we also see the vast variety of Sneakers that Bata has to offer. The campaign encapsulates perfectly how Bata Sneakers give you the ease to go limitless and enjoy your journey to the fullest.”