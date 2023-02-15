Bata India promotes its Sneaker Studios through a youthful campaign

The campaign celebrates the free-spiritedness of the youth and urges them to live limitless.
Conceptualized by Contract India, the campaign follows the journey of four friends traversing the path of spontaneous life, highlighting how Bata sneakers enable them to live this journey. The film starts with a snippet of Sneaker Studio where the friends are surprised by the range of sneakers available making them spoilt for choice. The film goes on to capture their adventures from jumping in a lake to skateboarding and dancing at a beach party with one constant companion – Bata Sneakers.
Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO, Bata India Limited said: “Over the last few years, the youth has been increasingly gravitating towards sneakers for their style and comfort. For the Sneaker Studio campaign, we combined the youth’s love for sneakers with their passion for spontaneity and unbridled experiences. We now have over 300 stores with Sneaker Studio concept wherein we offer upto 300 sneaker styles from 9 brands under one roof, offering the largest variety of choices for all the impromptu adventures of the GenZ and Millennials.”
Sagar Mahabaleshwar, chief creative officer, Contract India, said: “Those spontaneous, careless, fun moments with your friends are meant to be cherished forever. It’s an age when you just want to have fun with your friends. The rush/spontaneity is all that matters to them. This is exactly what we’ve tried to capture in the Bata Sneakers Campaign. It captures the fun and spontaneity of the journey of four friends in a beautiful way. Friends who just grab their Bata Sneakers on the go and head for an adventurous journey to Goa for a concert. We see them cherishing every part of their journey - they drive, skate, party, and splash around in the water. And we also see the vast variety of Sneakers that Bata has to offer. The campaign encapsulates perfectly how Bata Sneakers give you the ease to go limitless and enjoy your journey to the fullest.”
The Sneaker Studio at Bata features nine international brands including Power, North Star, Weinbrenner, Bata, Bata Red Label, Bata 3D, Hush Puppies, Naturalizer, and Bzees. The Sneaker Studio is also available online on bata.in and on all leading marketplaces. The collection can also be shopped across 2000+ Bata retail stores pan India.
Credits:
Agency: Contract India
Creative: Sagar Mahabaleshwar
Account Planning: Subho Sengupta
Account Management: Rohit Srivastava
Production House: Happy Monk
Director: Suraj Wanvari