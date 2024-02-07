Bata India unveils '10/10' collection

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It has released 5 digital films that showcase the collection, enhancing looks for various occasions.
Bata India has unveiled its ‘10/10’ Collection with a range of styles to transform your everyday into an 10 on 10 stylish moment. Featuring styles from Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit, NorthStar, Hush Puppies and Bata, it is available across Bata’s retail network in India and on its website in order to make styles accessible to everyone.
The collection positions itself as a must-have for fashionistas and professionals alike. The range aims to offer elevating heels and classic white sneakers, to cater to both trendsetters and those on the go.
The collection looks forward to come right in time to celebrate moments like the wedding season, and office and school buying, ensuring you have on-trend styles for every occasion.
Speaking on the new collection launch, Badri Beriwal, chief strategy and business development officer, Bata India said, "We have been building a strong style journey for Bata to make premium, fashionable designs accessible to our customers. With the latest 10/10 collection, we have set out to redefine footwear fashion, bringing together the best of Bata’s diverse portfolio that seamlessly blends style, comfort and innovation. As the fashion landscape evolves, we want to empower individuals to step out in confidence and express their unique style effortlessly.”
This will be supported by a 360 degree retail and digital campaign.