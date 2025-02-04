Bata India's new wedding campaign puts guests in the spotlight

Bata India announce its new campaign, celebrating the real stars of every wedding—the guests who bring the party to life! The latest Celebration campaign embraces weddings as a full-blown carnival where family and friends make their way to celebrate together in style.

Advertisment

The new collection is specially designed keeping in mind the various wedding functions, for every wedding moment—from dancing the night away at the Sangeet to leading the Baraat with full energy or effortlessly juggling bridesmaid/groomsmen duties. With prices starting at just Rs 999, the latest footwear range is available across 1900+ Bata stores, Bata.com and leading E-commerce platforms.

The latest footwear styles feature a stylish line-up of ombre crystal & metallic heels, comfortable mules and flats for women, alongside metallic sneakers from North Star for women to ace that fusion look and not compromise on comfort. For men, the collection offers leather loafers, breezy open flats perfect for Haldi ceremonies, classic lace-ups, and traditional peshawaris that seamlessly blend heritage with contemporary flair.

Crafted to complement the style of every modern wedding guest – from the trend-savvy bridesmaid to the energetic Baraati – the Celebration collection ensures you're effortlessly stylish at every celebration.

Commenting on the campaign, Deepika Deepti, head of marketing, Bata India, said, “We're celebrating the real style icons of every wedding – the fashionistas who bring the glamour, the guests who own the dance floor and keep the energy high through every ceremony. With this latest Celebration collection, we want our customers to Make their Way to a stylish wedding season without burning a hole in their pocket.”