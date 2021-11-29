Battlegrounds Mobile India wants to ground its gamers before losing them to its own creation

“We care deeply for our gamers, hence we acted. These changes have been made to ensure responsible gaming practices are adopted by gaming enthusiasts, especially minors. It also asserts the integrity and fairness of our business practices of putting community first. Yes, we aim to offer our best entertainment and experiences to our gamers, but at the same time mental and physical health of our players remains one of our top priorities,” said Mr Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at Krafton.