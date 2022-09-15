Bauli launches new campaign in India

The campaign conceptualized and executed by BBH India was born out of a simple insight - It takes more time deciding what to eat than it takes to eat these days. The TVC uses humour to demonstrate how the dilemma of 'Kya Khaayein?' (lit. What to eat?) can annoy one to no end. However, Bauli Moonfils is the perfectly delicious, light, yet no-fuss snack that can keep this dilemma at bay.