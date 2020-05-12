Bausch + Lomb awards Kinnect with its complete digital media mandate

Commenting on the account win, Rohan Mehta - CEO, Kinnect said, “The vision wear/care market in India is on the threshold of new ideas and disruptions. We are excited to partner with Bausch + Lomb in their journey to be at the forefront of these innovations. The brand has shaped its growth around trust, goodwill, and product innovation - values that we resonate with the most. Having identified digital as a key medium to engage with millennials and the Gen Z audience, we will devise an optimised digital plan with strategies that leverage precision targeting, and communication that complements their vision for the brand.”