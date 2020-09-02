Bausch + Lomb India urges consumers to “Live Better, Live Now” in their latest corporate campaign

The main ad depicts what seems to be a pre-lockdown situation wherein the protagonist appears to be constantly stressed or worried. This frame transitions, revealing that it is the current scenario wherein the protagonist establishes the positive connotations that can be associated with the new normal. Simple pleasures such as spending quality time with your family, taking up new hobbies, sipping on your coffee at ease which seemed like a distant possibility before, are now the new reality. The narrative of the digital ads has been designed to urge the viewers to change the lens through which they look at life and whole-heartedly embrace the new normal. Additionally, the main ad will be accompanied by three films aimed at highlighting Bausch + Lomb’s diverse contact lenses & lenscare portfolio and how there is a product for all ages and lifestyles.