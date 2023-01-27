Bausch + Lomb launches ‘BeASuperstar’ campaign ahead of the festive season in South India

The campaign aims to shine a light on the advantages of switching to contact lenses in a lighthearted way.
Kinnect, a part of the FCB Group India, India's leading creative, data, and digital media powerhouse, has launched a digital campaign, ‘BeASuperstar,’ ahead of the festive season in southern India.
The campaign aims to shine a light on the advantages of switching to contact lenses in a lighthearted way, while telling a story that is authentic to the market it is set in. A storyline that could resonate with our audience in the Southern region as well as the whole nation. People across the country are fans of the grandeur of the big screen, but in the Southern region of India, fandom ascends to the levels of reverence. Fans look up to their favourite Superstars, and many aspire to be like them.
Hence, the premise of the story was set in a larger-than-life world of iconic actors. It was the story of a regular Joe, bespectacled, unassuming, easily-lost-in-a-crowd man, daydreaming about becoming like his favourite Superstar.
Speaking on the campaign launch, “Sana Lairellakpam, head of marketing at Bausch + Lomb, said, “Connecting with our consumers has always been a core part of what we do at Bausch + Lomb. Hence on the occasion of Pongal/Sankranti, a key festival in South India, we launched a new campaign to drive regional connections. This time, our narrative takes you to the colourful and larger-than-life world of South Indian cinema and is a celebration of the love and admiration that the people of South India have for their Superstars. The unusual story unfolds in a very memorable manner which should drive relevance of Bausch + Lomb contact lenses in a regional context, strengthening brand recall and awareness.”
“Bausch & Lomb has always given us the freedom to think of ideas that are a bit unexpected for a healthcare brand, which makes it a creatively enriching brand to work on. So, this time, as the focus was more on the South market, our task was to find the perfect setting for the story that’s contextual and remains relatable throughout the year. Hence, the world of Southern cinema and the reverence their audience has for their Superstars defined the story's outline said Gitanjali Bhattacharya, Creative Director, Kinnect.