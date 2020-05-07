Bausch + Lomb’s new campaign draws attention to eye health

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lifestyle in innumerable ways. It has been more than a month since the lockdown was imposed, in March. Most, if not all, of us have been working from home since then. While it has allowed us to stay in the safety of our homes, it has also exponentially increased the amount of time we spend in front of the desktop/laptop/handset screen. And, this has taken, or may/will eventually take, a toll on the health of our eyes.