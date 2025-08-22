Bayer launches Supradyn Naturals Ginseng ‘Morning Wala Josh Poore Din’ campaign

Bayer’s Consumer Health division has rolled out a new campaign for its men’s multivitamin, Supradyn Naturals Ginseng. Titled Morning Wala Josh Poore Din, the film positions the supplement as a source of sustained energy and stamina for multitasking men.

The product, enriched with 30% more active ginseng and antioxidants from grape seed extract, is aimed at tackling fatigue and boosting daily vitality. In the campaign film, everyday scenarios show men navigating professional and personal responsibilities with added energy after incorporating the supplement into their morning routine.



“Fatigue is a daily reality for millions of Indians, with over 80% feeling tired upon waking and a majority struggling to sustain energy throughout the day,” said Sandeep Verma, Cluster Head, South Asia, Bayer Consumer Health. “These insights reaffirm our commitment to supporting everyday wellness through solutions like Supradyn Naturals Ginseng, which is specially formulated for today’s multitasking men.”

The brand cites its Supradyn National Fatigue Survey 2024, which found that 83% of people — particularly in the 25–35 age group — take frequent breaks due to tiredness. “The campaign reflects the energy men need to keep up with the roles they play — from caregivers and professionals to partners and problem-solvers,” added Ritu Mittal, Head – Marketing and Digital, Bayer Consumer Health, South Asia.

Available across pharmacies, e-commerce platforms and wellness retailers, Supradyn Naturals Ginseng expands Bayer’s preventive healthcare portfolio with a focus on men’s wellness.