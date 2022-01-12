BBC Creative transforms Green Park tube station into a kaleidoscope of otherworldly plants

It was to mark the launch of David Attenborough’s new show ‘Green Planet’.
To celebrate the launch of David Attenborough’s new series ‘Green Planet’, BBC Creative, the in-house creative arm of the British Broadcasting Corporation, has transformed the Green Park tube station into an otherworldly entity.
The entire line has been decked out in posters and images of otherworldly plants that give commuters not only an immersive experience but points out our shared existence with nature and the fact that we are still unaware of so much which nature possesses.
And that’s not all, Green Park station has been temporarily renamed as ‘Green Planet’. The show premiered on 9 January 2021.
This is not the first time BBC Creative has done something of this sort. In February 2021, to mark the launch of its new show ‘Perfect Planet’ featuring Attenborough, it set the show’s billboard on fire. The poster that said all five episodes were now available online, was seen burning – a symbolic gesture of what our planet is suffering from right now.