Do Big Things: BBDO announces new global positioning

For decades, BBDO’s mantra was: "The Work. The Work. The Work.” Yesterday (February 20), the Omnicom-owned ad giant announced an update to its global positioning: Do Big Things.

“We’re not just thinking big—we’re built to #DoBigThings. Big ideas. Big talent. Big impact. Big ambition,” read the agency’s Instagram post announcing its new philosophy.

It is the first big agency push from global CEO Nancy Reyes and global CCO Chris Beresford-Hill both of whom joined the agency in 2024.

“The shortest way to think about it is that we want to put all of our creative soul, strategic thinking, and amazing power toward solving the biggest problems we can,” Reyes told LBB adding, “It’s really about shifting from something that may have felt more tactical or executional to something far more upstream – so it can have the greatest impact.”

“What consumers experience will always be the number-one priority, but there’s much more action we want to draw attention to, put energy into, and establish value around,” LBB quoted Beresford-Hill as saying.

The BBDO website reflecting this new positioning reads:

We solve big problems with strategy and creative that make a big impact. We work with brands and marketers that have the biggest ambitions. We hire big talent and bring them big opportunities that build boundless careers. Want to Do Big Things?

Omnicom picks up IPG: Agency superpower in the making?

This new path from BBDO comes a few months after its parent company Omnicom dropped a bombshell on the ad world after it announced a purchase of rival Interpublic Group (IPG) creating the world’s biggest agency holding network – the new entity retains the Omnicom name. All agency brands under the entity will naturally jostle for a better seat in the new pecking order.