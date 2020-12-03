BBDO bags integrated brand mandate for Troikaa Pharma

Nikhil Mahajan, chief growth officer & GM - BBDO India, Delhi said, ‘This is a very special win whereby we are going to partner with the team of this wellknown brand. It’s a revolutionary product which is bound to shake up the category. and where our data driven approach on insight mining and targeting will be key to the way we build the brand. Our approach and expertise in digital-first thinking and execution is what clients are increasingly seeing value in and the recent wins are ratifying our belief of how brands need a single partner that can anchor the brand across social conversations, be present in all relevant places on digital while making sure the idea comes first. I am really excited and looking forward to creating some magical work for Dynapar QPS.’