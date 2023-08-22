BBH India awarded creative mandate for IVAS by Infra Market

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
BBH India has been chosen to be the creative agency for IVAS by Infra.Market. This happened after a multi-agency pitch, and BBH India will now be responsible for managing all aspects of brand development and positioning for IVAS. They will also work on creating a launch campaign for IVAS to generate awareness, create a premium image, and establish the brand’s positioning in the marketplace.
IVAS is a brand that encourages home renovations by offering cutting-edge solutions and a customer-centric approach. The brand is derived from the Sanskrit word 'NIVAS,' which means 'home.' IVAS offers convenience and delight to customers who are looking to improve their living spaces.
Commenting on the win and the new partnership, Abhijeet Jhawar, senior vice president – marketing and strategy, Infra Market said, “Infra.Market's robust position as a preferred provider of building material products, supported by a strong foundation, paves the way for an exciting journey of expansion and growth with the launch of its consumer brand IVAS. We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with BBH as our creative agency, reinforcing our brand's strength and propelling us forward with unparalleled creativity and agility. With their strategic expertise, we are sure of taking IVAS, our consumer brand beyond the conventional boundaries. As the journey unfolds, Infra.Market is poised to make a significant impact and elevate its position as a leader in the Building Materials Category.”
Sharing his views, Himanshu Saxena, COO & MD, BBH India said, "At BBH, we believe in the power of zag to create differentiated brands and build lasting connections with consumers. We are excited to embark on this journey to make IVAS a leading home improvement brand with a diverse portfolio.”
Infra.Market is tech-enabled construction solutions company. It also provides a variety of building materials and lifestyle products that elevate interiors through a robust B2B, retail and B2C network. IVAS, specializes in a wide range of home renovation products including Tiles, Sanitaryware, Bath Fittings, Electricals, Modular Kitchen and Furniture, and Designer hardware.