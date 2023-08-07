BBH India bags the integrated creative mandate of Microtek

The account was won after a competitive multi-agency pitch.
BBH India, the creative agency from Publicis Groupe India has been awarded the integrated creative mandate of Microtek, a leading name in the power backup and solar solutions industry. After a competitive multi-agency pitch, BBH India emerged as the chosen partner to manage the full-service communications mandate, which includes creative, digital, BTL & activation across all of Microtek business units – including power backup, solar solutions, electricals, EV chargers, healthcare, and more.
Microtek, with its unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach, has emerged as a trailblazer in the power backup and solar solutions industry. As a market leader, Microtek aims to further strengthen its market position and scale new frontiers with its product offerings. To achieve this, the company has chosen BBH India to be its trusted partner, entrusting them with the responsibility of crafting compelling and impactful creative campaigns.
BBH India's proven expertise in delivering creative excellence across various disciplines played a pivotal role in Microtek's decision to award them the integrated creative mandate. With a diverse portfolio of successful campaigns for renowned brands, BBH India has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of consumer behaviour and the ability to create engaging narratives that resonate with the target audience.
Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Gupta, director, Microtek said, "We are delighted to partner with BBH India as our integrated creative agency. Their reputation for excellence, strategic thinking, and creative brilliance aligns perfectly with Microtek's vision and objectives. We believe that BBH India's expertise will help us establish a stronger connection with our customers and create a distinctive brand identity in the market."
Sharing his views on the new partnership, Himanshu Saxena, chief operating officer & managing director, BBH India said, “BBH has the legacy of delivering massive brand transformation stories - globally & in India. Microtek is a proud Indian household brand with a renewed & bold vision to become a full-funnel energy solutions company. We are inspired by the audacious ambition of the Microtek leadership team and hope to repeat our past record of having partnered brands on the cusp of such a transformational journey.”
BBH India will leverage its multi-disciplinary approach, combining creativity, strategy, and data-driven insights, to develop innovative campaigns across various platforms. The agency's goal is to create a unique brand experience for Microtek, establishing a stronger brand presence and driving meaningful customer engagement.