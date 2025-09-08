BBH India crafts CaratLane’s Pujo film ‘Maayer Aashirbaad’, a romantic ode to Bengal

CaratLane, in partnership with BBH India, has unveiled a Pujo-themed brand film that places the act of proposing at the heart of Bengal’s biggest festival.

Titled Maayer Aashirbaad, the film blends romance, music, and tradition, positioning Durga Puja as the ultimate backdrop for love and commitment. At its centre is CaratLane’s proposal ring, framed as the symbol of a promise made during one of the most emotional moments of the festival.





Directed by Bauddhayan Mukherji of Little Lamb Films, the film spans the festive days from Shoshthi to Doshomi, capturing cultural touchpoints such as Anjali, Dhunuchi Naach, Bhog, and Sindoor Khela. The story unfolds through music rather than dialogue, using Rabindra Sangeet and folk melodies composed by Debojyoti Mishra. Vocalists Mekhla Dasgupta and Chirantan Banerjee bring the score to life, creating a soundtrack that mirrors the playful romance between lead actors Ayoshi Talukdar and Subhrojit Saha.

The narrative builds from light-hearted exchanges to a crescendo, culminating in the male protagonist’s proposal during Sindoor Khela on Doshomi — a visual marrying tradition with modern love.

Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India, said, “Durga Pujo is already a love story – between people, rituals, and memories. We wanted to frame it as the perfect backdrop for one more love story, and the CaratLane proposal ring became the natural climax. At BBH India, we believe powerful cultural truths make for the most resonant brand storytelling, and that’s exactly what this campaign celebrates.”

Saumen Bhaumik, Managing Director, CaratLane, added, “Love, romance and proposal are matters of the heart. We believe a proposal comes from the heart, on your own terms, in your own time, free flowing, and spontaneous—like an unforgettable melody. The film Maayer Aashirbaad attempts to capture that moment cinematically in the backdrop of Durga Pujo. The medley of Rabindra Sangeet and folk melodies truly brings this story to life.”

With its use of music-driven storytelling, cultural nostalgia, and festival emotion, Maayer Aashirbaad marks a departure from conventional jewellery advertising, positioning CaratLane at the intersection of tradition and contemporary romance.