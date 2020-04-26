BBH India takes on hate forwards in new digital film

Now, BBH India, along with independent director Kunal Sawant, has created a digital film detailing the event's chronology. Unlike other ads or digital films made during lockdown, this film makes use of emojis. It shows how a simple hate forward against anyone can boil up to unimaginable circumstances and lead to a lot of hurt and pain. The film ends with a simple 'Delete Hate. Forward Love.' It's something we all must remember or keep in mind the next time we receive such a message.