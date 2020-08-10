BBH turns advertising icon and co-founder Sir John Hegarty into a VR icon

Adobo Magazine reported Joakim (Jab) Borgström, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at BBH, commenting on the platform: "Everyone knows that Sir John is a great storyteller. Just before he retired from BBH we shot these videos in his office as we wanted to find an interesting way to capture his legacy in a space where many of his great ideas were born. His office doesn’t exist anymore so these sessions are a link to that moment of time when he was still around at BBH. By using the 360 VR technology we have tried to make it as close to reality as possible.”