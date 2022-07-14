BC Web Wise onboarded as the digital partner for Gatsby

Speaking about having a new digital partner, Puneet Motiani, designated partner, Gardenia Cosmotrade LLP says, “The male grooming market in India is at an inflection point, the youth today is globally aware and demands products that are world class, to which they add their own style of expression. Gatsby, born in Japan and consumed across the world, provides one of the best quality and range of products in the Male grooming category. We’ve got a variety of exciting new launches of styling and skincare products coming up. And I am certain that the audience is going to love them. We’re looking forward to this creative partnership with BC Web Wise to position the brand ‘Gatsby’ as their preferred choice.”