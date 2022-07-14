BC Web Wise onboarded as the digital partner for Gatsby

The agency will drive the brand’s awareness & consumer connect across digital under this mandate.
Gardenia Cosmotrade LLP has handed over to BC Web Wise the digital duties for the men’s grooming brand ‘Gatsby’. The agency will be responsible for driving the brand’s positioning and awareness for its entire range of products, and help capture a greater share in the men’s grooming space.
Gatsby is owned by Mandom Corporation, Japan, and since its conception in 1927, it has evolved with the times and trends to become a total grooming brand with products in various categories such as hair styling, face care, body care, beard grooming and fragrance. The brand is now looking at reinforcing and expanding its presence in India through its product range for the young Indian males.
Speaking about having a new digital partner, Puneet Motiani, designated partner, Gardenia Cosmotrade LLP says, “The male grooming market in India is at an inflection point, the youth today is globally aware and demands products that are world class, to which they add their own style of expression. Gatsby, born in Japan and consumed across the world, provides one of the best quality and range of products in the Male grooming category. We’ve got a variety of exciting new launches of styling and skincare products coming up. And I am certain that the audience is going to love them. We’re looking forward to this creative partnership with BC Web Wise to position the brand ‘Gatsby’ as their preferred choice.”
Brand & Marketing Expert and advisor to the Gardenia Board, Pankaj Bhawnani added, “Chaaya is transforming BC Web Wise with a fresh talent pool and brings to the table a unique blend of creative, social, performance and ecommerce capabilities, making them the right partner for the growing ambitions of Gardenia Cosmotrade.”
Speaking about their appointment as partners for Gatsby, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder & MD, BC Web Wise says, “Gatsby is an exciting brand that continuously innovates driven by data. It aligns seamlessly with the BC Web Wise DNA and we are excited to partner in the growth story of the brand with creative and impactful digital marketing solutions.”