BC Web Wise renews partnership with Madhur Sugar for media mandate and digital campaigns

BC Web Wise will be managing its media mandate and spearheading innovative digital campaigns for Madhur Sugar.
BC Web Wise, a digital marketing and media agency, announces its renewed partnership with Madhur Sugar, a flagship brand of Renuka Sugars. BC Web Wise will be managing its media mandate and spearheading innovative digital campaigns for Madhur Sugar, building on the success of previous collaborations.
BC Web Wise and Madhur Sugar have a strong history together. As the Digital Agency of Record (AOR) in the past, BC Web Wise executed an integrated digital campaign during the lockdown that resulted in a remarkable 42% increase in overall sales within a five-month period. Although the partnership paused in 2022, both companies are thrilled to reignite their collaboration and work towards achieving even greater milestones.
Falgun Bhatt, marketing head at Renuka Sugars, commented on the renewed partnership, "Reuniting with BC Web Wise is a strategic decision as we look to further enhance Madhur Sugar's digital presence. Their innovative approach and proven track record give us confidence that together we can create impactful campaigns that resonate with our audience and drive significant results."
Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder of BC Web Wise, added, "We are delighted to welcome Madhur Sugar back into our fold. Our past successes together have laid a strong foundation, and we are excited to build on that with fresh, innovative digital strategies. We look forward to delivering campaigns that not only meet but exceed expectations."