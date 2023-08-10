BC Web Wise secures Social Media and SEO mandate for LightStorm

The agency will also provide ATL and BTL services under this mandate.
BC Web Wise, India’s leading independent full-service digital advertising & marketing agency, which also provides ATL and BTL services, secures the Social Media and SEO mandate for Lightstorm, India's first carrier-neutral digital infrastructure platform, which provides open, transparent, and neutral access to the cloud.
Lightstorm is building digital infrastructure for world-class connectivity across the Asia Pacific and the Middle East that enables enterprises to leapfrog in the cloud era. Lightstorm has selected BC Web Wise to spearhead its social media and search engine optimization (SEO) efforts in order to elevate its digital presence and drive growth.
“Choosing BC Web Wise was a natural decision for us," said Dhwani Arora, head of corporate marketing, Lightstorm. "What really impressed us was their understanding of our business and their innovative approach to helping us grow. We look forward to achieving remarkable results together."
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Lightstorm and embark on this exciting journey together,” said Chaaya Baradhwaaj, MD & CEO of BC Web Wise. “Our team has considerable expertise in B2B marketing, especially in the technology space. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to build Lightstorm's digital profile, engage with their target audience, and increase organic traffic.”