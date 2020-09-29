BC Web Wise wins the social media mandate for SBI General Insurance Company

The mandate includes managing SBIG’s social media presence.The account will be handled from BC Web Wise’s Mumbai office.
BC Web Wise, India’s leading digital marketing company has won the social media mandate for SBI General Insurance Company Limited, one of the premier general insurance companies in India.
As per the mandate, the agency will be focusing on providing a new look to their social media. Additionally, the agency will create content strategies that are highly relatable & engaging to its audience. This will take the digital community for the brand up a notch!
Commenting on the win Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & MD, BC Web Wise said, “SBI General Insurance is a very prestigious account for us. We are of course excited, and also to work with Shefali who is a very savvy digital marketer. What we are looking forward to is being able to develop strategic communication that connects with audience at every phase of their journey where social media has a role to play. Essential optimising the full-funnel marketing relevant within social.”
Shefali Khalsa – head brand, Corporate Communications and Online Sales of SBI General Insurance Company said, “We are glad to onboard BC Web Wise to manage the social media strategy. With the strong domain of digital marketing, BC Web Wise will bring-in newer approach and innovations to elevate SBI General’s social media presence”.
Further Khalsa added, “In today’s extra-ordinary times, digital space has become very important platform for brands, to capture audience attention. Funneling to which, social media has become the face that reflects a brand’s persona.”
Chaaya Baradhwaaj sowed the seeds of BC Web Wise in the year 2000. BC Web Wise is a full-service digital marketing agency which is Empowering Brands Online since its inception in the year 2000. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company is renowned for its strategic brand services, world-class creative work, and in-depth consumer research. They devise strategies to bring brands closer to consumers on digital, tell stories that captivate the millennial mindset, and acquire the sharpest combination of digital media assets to meet the brand’s campaign and business objectives. The company has worked with more than 400 happy clients like Hero MotoCorp, Madhur Sugar, TikTok, Astral Pipes, JKLC Cement, VOOT, Axis Bank, Bajaj Consumer Products, Kokuyo Camlin, Araldite etc. and worked on around 7500 projects till date.