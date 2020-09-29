BC Web Wise wins the social media mandate for SBI General Insurance Company

Chaaya Baradhwaaj sowed the seeds of BC Web Wise in the year 2000. BC Web Wise is a full-service digital marketing agency which is Empowering Brands Online since its inception in the year 2000. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company is renowned for its strategic brand services, world-class creative work, and in-depth consumer research. They devise strategies to bring brands closer to consumers on digital, tell stories that captivate the millennial mindset, and acquire the sharpest combination of digital media assets to meet the brand’s campaign and business objectives. The company has worked with more than 400 happy clients like Hero MotoCorp, Madhur Sugar, TikTok, Astral Pipes, JKLC Cement, VOOT, Axis Bank, Bajaj Consumer Products, Kokuyo Camlin, Araldite etc. and worked on around 7500 projects till date.