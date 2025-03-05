BCCI seeks agency for IPL 2025 media buying and strategy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has kicked off the hunt for an agency to handle media buying and strategy for the TATA IPL 2025. The cricket body has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting agencies with proven expertise in executing large-scale campaigns across TV, radio, digital, print, and outdoor media.

With a budget of Rs. 30 crore (excluding taxes), the selected agency will be responsible for crafting a comprehensive media plan, optimising spending across multiple platforms, and introducing outdoor activations. Interested parties must express their intent via email by March 10, 2025, followed by a detailed proposal submission by March 13, 2025.

This move comes as BCCI looks to maximise IPL’s reach ahead of the upcoming season, ensuring its dominance in the sports and entertainment landscape.