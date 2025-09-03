BCCI seeks new lead sponsor for Team India after Dream11's exit

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has launched its search for a new lead sponsor for the Indian national cricket team, following Dream11's withdrawal from its Rs 358 crore partnership after India's ban on real-money gaming.
In a media advisory released on 2nd September 2025, the BCCI announced the release of an Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI) for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights, marking the end of Dream11's tenure as India's lead team sponsor.
Dream11's Rs 358 crore sponsorship contract with BCCI, signed in 2023 for three years, became untenable following the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The legislation made it illegal for companies to provide, promote, or advertise online money-based gaming services.
BCCI's new sponsorship process
The BCCI has established a structured bidding process for potential sponsors. Interested parties must purchase the IEOI documents for a non-refundable fee of Rs 5,00,000 plus applicable Goods and Services Tax.
The board has also set a strict eligibility criterion for potential bidders. The bidder must have an average turnover of at least Rs 300 crore for the last three years. Or the bidder must have an average net worth of Rs 300 crore as per the last three audited accounts.
Moreover, the bidder, including any of its group companies, should not be engaged in online money gaming, betting or gambling services or similar services in India or anywhere in the world. The bidder must also not be directly or indirectly involved in the business of crypto trading, crypto exchange or crypto token or any business of a similar nature, as per the official release.