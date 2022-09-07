Beam and Words bags the digital marketing mandate for Smoke Lab

Smoke Lab is a premium vodka brand.
Beam & Words, a leading design and communication agency has added another brand to their growing portfolio and now has the digital marketing mandate for one of India’s leading premium vodka brands - Smoke Lab.
Smoke Lab Vodka, from the house of NV, is known for finest blends that are irresistibly smooth and mellow. A leading producer of distilled spirits and RTDs in the country, NV Group has adhered to stringent quality control measures having adopted state of the art infrastructure and technology.
Commenting on the win, Arjun Guleria, partner, Beam & Words said, “We at Beam & Words are extremely excited to represent Smoke Lab, a brand which has made its mark to be one of the finest alcohol brands in the country. We are thrilled to be able to bring our expertise to help the brand’s success further and work with a brand who is constantly reaching new heights both nationally and internationally.
Varun Jain, CEO & founder of Smoke Lab says, “We are glad to onboard our new partner agency “Beam & Words” which has built many renowned brands in the country, and we are aiming that they will bring alive the world of Smoke Lab in the digital world for us. We are looking at expanding our social media presence with great engaging content coming from b&w to enunciate brand love.”