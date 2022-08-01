Beam and Words bags the Social Media mandate for luxury designer brand, Tarun Tahiliani

Beam & Words would be managing the brand's end-to-end social media.
Beam & Words, a leading design and communication agency has added another brand to their growing portfolio and now has the social media mandate for one of India’s leading luxury designer brands - Tarun Tahiliani.
Tarun Tahiliani is known for its rich and opulent apparel tailored with modern western silhouettes. The brand is famous for bringing vibrant fashion sensibilities of the Western world to a changing India.
Commenting on the win, Sahil Marwaha, co - founder, Beam & Words said, “We at Beam & Words are extremely excited to represent Tarun Tahiliani, a brand which is synonymous for its modern take on Indian wear. We are thrilled to be able to bring our expertise to help the brand’s success further and work with a brand whose creativity is constantly talked about in the industry.”
Since its inception, Beam & Words has worked with leading brands from across luxury, lifestyle, corporate, hospitality and F&B sectors. Across an expertise covering various disciplines like public relations, digital marketing, design and content creation, Beam & Words has worked with brands including Tarun Tahiliani, Confluence by Swarovski, Shantanu & Nikhil, JJ Valaya, Bhane, Kapoor Watch Company, Ethos watches, and Etsy amongst others in the fashion and lifestyle space over the years.