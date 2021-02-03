Beam Suntory wants you to reclaim 6-7 pm as 6ourbon 7ime

The premium spirit maker has released a long-form print ad to talk about reclaiming work courtesy, Leo Burnett.
Beam Suntory, an American premium spirit maker and the subsidiary of Suntory Holdings of Osaka, Japan with brands such as Jim Bean whiskey, Teacher’s under its belt has decided enough is enough.
We need to reclaim work from what it has turned into. And to do that, the company has released a long-form print ad that talks about logging off for one hour every day i.e. 6-7 pm to take some time for ourselves.
Here's what the copy says:
Work is not what it used to be.
We lost our commute time, our happy hours,
our moment to decompress.
We lost the line that separated
work from home.
It’s overloading us. Stressing us. Wrecking us.
We need to set the boundaries again.
But we need new rituals to do so.
Let’s try this: make 6-7 pm sacred.
Let’s all pause for one hour every day.
Let’s all honor the spirit of clocking out, logging of,
and taking some time for ourselves.
For bourbon makers like us,
6-7pm is 6ourbon 7ime.
One hour to sit back and relax with a glass in hand.
But the true spirit of the hour isn’t savoring a drink.
It’s found is savoring time.
So you can make it
6inge-watch time,
6e-with-your-kids 7ime
6ake-bread 7ime.
Book yourself before work books you.
Block your calendar at 6ourbon7ime.com
-and share it with coworkers and friends.
So when the laptop closes at 6pm, you’re finally home.