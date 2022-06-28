Beardo celebrates masculinity in new brand film featuring Hrithik Roshan

To tell men as good as it is to celebrate femininity, it is equally great to celebrate masculinity & it is not something to shy away from.
As the leading brand in male grooming, Beardo wants to celebrate OG masculinity in all its glory. To tell men as good as it is to celebrate femininity, it is equally great to celebrate masculinity & it is not something to shy away from.
Beardo believes there is good and great in masculinity. The world doesn’t need less masculine men, we need more. The world needs men who don’t hide in a crowd waiting for someone to take charge – we celebrate men who have the spine to take a stand for what is right, who are brave enough to be raw and real; those who are willing to take charge whenever needed. We need to celebrate this masculinity.
The brand believes this persona of the original traits of masculinity, being real, ambitious, courageous, have a high resonance with the bearded look. Not only is the bearded look timeless & classy, it makes a statement about the kind of men who have the courage to don it & the patience to groom it. We take pride in & celebrate #HairyMasculinity. Who better than Hrithik Roshan to bring out this sizzling Raw, Real & Unfiltered avatar of #HairyMasculinity
Hrithik Roshan had this to say about the campaign – “I have always loved how Beardo as a brand brought to life the stylish yet rugged, real unfiltered look of the groomed man. Being a Beardo is a state of mind, a lifestyle and the new digital film from Beardo captures this wonderfully”
Commenting on the launch of #HairyMasculinity, Sujot Malhotra CEO Beardo, said ‘Beardo as a brand has been always championing the cause of masculinity. Masculinity is something that needs to be celebrated, as endorsed by the ever-growing popularity of the OG Bearded look. We laud the grit, courage, ambition & charm of #HairyMascuinity’