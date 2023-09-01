Beardo challenges enforced shaving norms in campus placements in its #BeardsAtWork campaign

This impactful yet fun film opens with a classroom filled with young students with a backdrop showcasing campus placements, setting the stage for a powerful narrative. The film goes on to show a professor who gives an ultimatum to the students that they need to shave in order even appear for an interview or miss placements, thereby hampering their careers. BASED ON TRUE EVENTS, the film then captures the response of bearded students who invent different excuses ranging from superstitions about shaving on certain days to humorous claims of allergic reactions to razors. The film culminates with a thought-provoking message and a call to action, advocating for change in workplace perceptions. Hardik Banga’s words resonate deeply as he asserts that donning & maintaining a beard is a matter of personal identity. The film further invites viewers to re-consider the correlation between appearance and professional competence, highlighting that in fact “shaping” a beard involves more commitment & effort than “Shaving” one, and hence well groomed beards should be celebrated at work.