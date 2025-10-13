Beardo enlists Bobby Deol to challenge old ideas of masculinity

Beardo, a men’s grooming and lifestyle brand, has released a new brand film featuring Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, confronting outdated ideas of what it means to be a man.

For years, men have faced conflicting expectations: be strong but not too strong, speak up but not too loud, lead but stay in line. In a world quick to label confidence as arrogance and strength as a threat, many hesitate to express themselves.

Beardo’s latest film tackles these pressures head-on, confronting the confusion and quiet guilt surrounding modern masculinity. It is not about perfection; it is about being unfiltered, untamed, and unstoppable.

Siddharth Vaya, CBO of Beardo, said: “Bobby Deol is an icon who embodies the true values and ethos of Beardo — being unfiltered, untamed, and unstoppable. He represents timeless charisma and a strength that aligns with our vision of redefining what it means to be a real man — someone who is undeterred by society’s expectations.”