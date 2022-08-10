BEARDO launches perfume campaign starring Vicky Kaushal

The campaign reminisces the achievements men make along their journey from boyhood to manhood.
Leading male grooming and lifestyle brand, Beardo, today launched a new film for their trademark Whisky Smoke EDP with the Bollywood sensation, Vicky Kaushal.
Aptly titled “It’s Time”, the campaign reminisces the achievements men make along their journey from boyhood to manhood. Beardo Whiskey Smoke, the most mature fragrance in Beardos stable, is designed as a celebration of success – goading men who are relentless in their pursuit to take a step back to celebrate their own success.
BEARDO’s latest campaign showcases Vicky Kaushal in an all-new, smouldering avatar exuding the sophistication that defines the scent. He reminds us that “It’s Time” to be a BEARDO.
Talking about the collaboration, Vicky Kaushal said, “Beardo’s latest campaign feels personally curated for me. The concept of groomed yet rugged is something I relate to. I believe that a man's choice of fragrances is an extension of his signature style. I like mine classy yet undeniably masculine, a combination that Beardo's range of fragrances does very well. Truly excited to share what we’ve been working on together.”
Announcing the new campaign, Sujot Malhotra CEO Beardo said, “Beardo believes in celebrating every facet of masculinity that goes towards making men the best version of themselves. One of the many ways we partner them in this journey is by helping them look and smell immaculate and irresistible. Given his sophisticated ruggedness and the values that the brand stands for with #HairyMasculinity, we believe Vicky is a perfect fit to inspire men on our behalf to be Raw, Real & Unfiltered – basically the best version of themselves.”