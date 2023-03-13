Beardo unveils new digital film ft. Vicky Kaushal

Sharing his thoughts on the ad, Sujot Malhotra, CEO at Beardo said, “When we started conceptualizing this film, we were absolutely clear about the message it was going to portray. The gap between boys and men is not just about age, but rather it's about mindset and attitude. Whiskey Smoke is specifically designed for men who know what they want and are not afraid to go after it. We're thrilled to have Vicky Kaushal as the face of our fragrance line and especially of this campaign, as he perfectly embodies the spirit of a true Whiskey Smoke BEARDO.”