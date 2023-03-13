Beardo unveils new digital film ft. Vicky Kaushal

The new digital film is launched for the brand's flagship product- Whisky Smoke EDP.
Beardo launched their new digital film for their flagship fragrance- Whisky Smoke EDP, featuring the charismatic Vicky Kaushal. Rated NFB (Not for Boys) the film is set in a high-stakes poker game that pits a group of boys against the lone Vicky, clearly distinguishing a boy from a true Beardo. Donning a smoldering avatar, Vicky warns the audience that this scent is exclusively for MEN.
Vicky's character in the ad represents the musky and attractive scent of Beardo's Whiskey Smoke perfectly. The notes of whiskey, tobacco, and spices, make the fragrance a great choice for a sophisticated and confident man. The film highlights the stark difference between a grown man and boys by showcasing that they have different priorities and the former focuses on things that are more important than impressing their peers.
Talking about the film, Vicky Kaushal said, “When the concept was shared with me by Team Beardo, I was excited to be a part of the same as it perfectly blends the essence of the fragrance Whiskey Smoke which is masculine and bold. We have tried to incorporate this very thought in a fun yet thought-provoking manner which goes with the very ideology and success that Beardo is known for.”
Sharing his thoughts on the ad, Sujot Malhotra, CEO at Beardo said, “When we started conceptualizing this film, we were absolutely clear about the message it was going to portray. The gap between boys and men is not just about age, but rather it's about mindset and attitude. Whiskey Smoke is specifically designed for men who know what they want and are not afraid to go after it. We're thrilled to have Vicky Kaushal as the face of our fragrance line and especially of this campaign, as he perfectly embodies the spirit of a true Whiskey Smoke BEARDO.”