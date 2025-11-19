Beardo’s International Men’s Day film with Bobby Deol challenges age-old perceptions of masculinity

Beardo, a men’s grooming and lifestyle brand has unveiled a new brand film with Bobby Deol to mark International Men’s Day. Tackling an age-old question of defining masculinity, the film highlights the objectives of being resilient, being responsible and being brave enough to stand up to wrong doing.

The film opens with a haunting question - “Now only one question remains - what does it mean to be a man?” Through Bobby’s evocative narration the film takes us back to the core essence of being a man - men who get up after every fall, carry their wounds silently and keep moving with heavy burdens stacked on their shoulders. He reminds the modern generation of young men - masculinity is not a performance. It is a legacy of forefathers, built on courage, accountability and character.

The film doesn’t glorify perfection, it celebrates real men who rise, fall and rise again. Men who don’t just create noise but make an impact. As Bobby’s commanding presence fills the screen, his voice echoes: “Don’t just be a name - be a legacy. Be a voice. And when someone asks, ‘Who is a man?’ Stand tall and say - I am.”

Speaking on the campaign, Beardo spokesperson, said: “As a brand, Beardo stands firmly for unapologetic self-expression and individuality. This film isn’t an attempt to redefine manhood - it is a call for men to reclaim who they truly are. Bobby Deol powerfully embodies the authenticity, strength and responsibility that lie at the core of Beardo’s identity. With this campaign, Beardo reinforces its commitment to leading the cultural conversation around modern manhood - one that is honest, unfiltered and unmistakably human.”

Bobby Deol's character portrays a man who has weathered life’s storms, standing resilient not to showcase masculinity, but to embody it with dignity and honor.

Expressing his thoughts, Bobby Deol shared: “Being part of Beardo’s vision feels natural. The movie encapsulates something that every man experiences - the pressure, the silence, the strength. It reminds us that masculinity does not rely on repressing emotion or pursuing power but rather derives from standing strong in your true self.”