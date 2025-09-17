Beats and Shubman Gill team up for ‘Burn Bright’ campaign

Beats has unveiled “Burn Bright,” a new campaign featuring Indian cricket star and Beats brand ambassador Shubman Gill. The campaign highlights the brand’s flagship workout earbuds, Powerbeats Pro 2.

“Burn Bright” is the latest in a global series of Beats campaigns spotlighting leading athletes. Previous ambassadors have included Lamine Yamal, Kobbie Mainoo, Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Qinwen Zheng and LeBron James.

In the campaign, Gill is seen wearing Powerbeats Pro 2, high-performance wireless earbuds designed for athletes. The earbuds feature Heart Rate Monitoring for workouts, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, up to 45 hours of battery life with the case, Qi wireless charging and Voice Isolation.

Chris Thorne, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product at Beats, said, “Shubman is more than just a cricket star. He represents a new generation of athletes who bring style, substance, and individuality to everything they do. This campaign is a celebration of his precision, passion, and the powerful role music plays in his mindset both on and off the pitch.”