Beats launches ‘Dare to Dream’ campaign with Travis Scott

Beats has launched a new campaign film titled Dare to Dream in collaboration with artist Travis Scott. The film centres on ideas of self-belief, ambition and persistence, while also introducing Beats’ latest product, Powerbeats Fit.

The campaign draws from a tweet posted by Scott in 2011, in which he wrote about his ambition to become 'somebody'. The film reinterprets this moment as a narrative device, linking Scott’s early aspirations with his present-day career. To anchor the story in personal history, Beats recreated Scott’s childhood bedroom, featuring elements from his early music-making years, including an Apple iMac and original Beats Studio headphones.

The storyline moves between past and present, showing a young Scott working on music before transitioning into visuals from large-scale performances on his Circus Maximus tour. The film includes an appearance by Scott’s mother, Wanda Webster, and uses digital de-ageing technology rather than casting a stand-in to portray the artist at a younger age. The reveal of Powerbeats Fit serves as the connective element between these timelines, accompanied by an unreleased track from Scott.

The project was developed with Larry Jackson, founder of gamma., and directed by Anthony Mandler. Jackson has had a longstanding association with Beats, dating back to the brand’s early years, and has previously collaborated with Scott on multiple creative projects.

Commenting on the film, Travis Scott said: “This film isn’t just about where I came from — it’s about the vision I had before anyone else could see it. Beats has been a part of that story since the beginning.”

Larry Jackson, founder of gamma., said: “Beats has always been powered by bold imagination — from Jimmy Iovine handing me the first Studio prototype in 2007 to the iconic campaigns that defined a generation. Returning now to help shape the brand’s next chapter with Dare to Dream feels like coming full circle,” adding that the campaign reflects the role of self-belief in long-term creative journeys.

Chris Thorne, CMO, Beats, said: “This campaign captures something deeply personal — the belief that greatness starts with a single idea and the courage to chase it. It’s the same belief that connects Beats and Travis — and this is only the beginning of what we’ll build together.”

Powerbeats Fit is positioned by the brand as a performance-focused audio product aimed at creators, athletes and artists.