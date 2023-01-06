beatXP ropes in Ali Fazal for “Khud ko Bana” campaign

The company has also announced to foray into whey protein category with launch of new products.
beatXP, a fit-tech D2C brand by Pristyn Care, has roped in bollywood actor Ali Fazal to launch a digital campaign, 'Khudh Ko Bana'. With this, the company has forayed into whey protein category with its three products.
Commenting on the product launch, Ashish Dhuwan, business director at beatXP said, "We have a laser-sharp focus on the Indian nutrition and fitness segment and are offering ultra-filtered best quality raw protein in our products backed by solid insights and which are clinically tested. We plan to expand into offline, modern trade and aim to capture at least 20% of the market in 70% and 80% protein concentration categories together by the end of 2023.”
The campaign #KhudKoBana is targeted at Tier 1 and 2 cities among the age group of 18-35 years who are fitness enthusiasts and premium affordable performance seekers.
The core insight of the campaign is that after a point, a gym-goer or fitness enthusiast loses the likeness towards a protein flavour and craves to change it. BeatXP's EDIT (Everyday Interesting Taste) allows users to change flavours daily, making it an everyday habit hence the concept of Har Din has been incorporated. The campaign is live on brand’s social media platforms including YouTube and Ali Fazal’s Instagram.
Enthused with the partnership, Ali Fazal said, "Enthused with the partnership, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal said, "I am excited to collaborate with India's fastest-growing fit-tech brand, beatXP. I can strongly relate to beatXP's mission to make wellness accessible. 'Khudh ko Bana' resembles very strongly with me where one pushes to be the best version of themselves, fueling themselves with right nutrition to push boundaries and break the monotony of everyday life."