beatXP ropes in Shubman Gill to promote its new smartwatch category

beatXP has onboarded the Indian cricket sensation Shubman Gill for endorsing its latest line-up of smartwatches. The partnership comes at a time when the popularity of fitness and health gadgets is on the rise and Shubhman’s association with beatXP is set to strengthen the brand's position in the wearable category.
Expressing his zeal to associate with the brand's fitness endeavor, Shubman Gill said in a statement, "I am excited about this partnership with beatXP. As an athlete, I understand the importance of staying fit and beatXP's fitness-focused smartwatches are perfect gadgets to help individuals achieve their fitness goals. I look forward to working with the brand and building awareness around the importance of fitness among the country’s youth."
Commenting on Shubhman’s association with beatXP Ashish Dhuwan, business director at beatXP said “We are excited about Shubhman’s association with beatXP and we believe that his commitment to his fitness is unmatched. He is known for his performance and so do our products therefore, him being a part of the brand will support our efforts in bringing fitness focused products to the Indian market.”
Aziz Alam, business director at beatXP, said, “Shubhman’s association will enable us to expand our reach to Tier-2 and Tier 3 cities in the country. The partnership will further enable us to achieve our goal to build our smartwatches segment as one of our biggest categories.”