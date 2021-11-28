Been there, done that, says Siddharth Malhotra in new Club Mahindra ad

The ad talks about the different activities available at Club Mahindra properties across India.
Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India, is reaching out to travel enthusiasts through its ‘Jaana Kahaan Hai’ campaign, starring Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra. The campaign captures people’s desire to travel and explore destinations, as well as indulge in newer adventures.
In the ad, Malhotra and his friends are trying to decide ‘Jaana Kahan Hai’ by discussing the adventure sport they wish to experience. Malhotra is seen shooting down most of his friends suggestions, as he's already experienced them before at Club Mahindra.
Some of the adventure sports the company offers include zip-lining in Kandaghat (Himachal Pradesh), jungle safari in Kanha (Madhya Pradesh), house boating in Ashtamudi (Kerala), and paragliding in Dharamshala (HP). At the end of the video, our seasoned traveller and his friends finally decide to go trekking in Club Mahindra Munnar (Kerala).
Commenting on the campaign, Pratik Mazumder, chief marketing officer, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India, said, “There is an extremely strong desire to travel amongst people. They are eager to try newer experiences and visit offbeat as well as unexplored destinations. And, with 70-plus Club Mahindra resorts In India, the brand offers more than 2,000 unforgettable unique experiences for every individual...”