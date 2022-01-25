Behind the scenes: Resurrecting Yezdi, 'cult bike brand' from the 1980s, after 26 years

JAWA Motorcycles, another popular bike brand of the 80s, was resurrected for the Indian market by Classic Legends in December 2018. If we go back to the history of the brand, it was only when JAWA exited the scene, that Yezdi entered the Indian market. However, now the two bikes will be seen on the Indian roads together for the first time. The challenge for the agency was to ensure that both JAWA and Yezdi, which came from the same stable, stood apart.