Behrouz Biryani gifts a golden spoon with every Dhanteras order

Rebel Foods is bringing a special offer to customers nationwide with its flagship brand, Behrouz Biryani, on Dhanteras. Rebel Foods’ Behrouz Biryani is giving customers a golden spoon with every Dhanteras order to symbolise prosperity and tradition. The campaign is Inspired by the belief that bringing home new utensils on Dhanteras invites good fortune. Behrouz Biryani, plans to distribute over 50,000 golden spoons across India on Dhanteras.

The golden spoon comes in a royal blue package with the message, ‘A Golden Spoon, for your Khushhali and Fortune,’ symbolising both the elegance of Behrouz and the warmth of the season. With this small yet meaningful token, the brand wishes to become part of every customer’s festive celebrations, infusing the moments of family and togetherness with prosperity.

Nishant Kedia, CMO of Rebel Foods said, “As we celebrate the festive season, we want to go beyond just serving food; we want to connect with our customers in a meaningful way. The Golden Spoon is our way of sharing blessings and honouring the customs that make festivals special. With our limited-time festive offers, we aim to bring the spirit of the season to life through exclusive flavours and deals, making it easier for families and friends to come together and celebrate. This campaign is all about delivering a sense of togetherness, tradition, and indulgence, making each festive moment even more special.”

This exclusive activity will last for just 24 hours on 29 October 2024, allowing customers to be part of this celebration for one day only.