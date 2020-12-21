Behrouz Biryani launches new ad campaign with Tilt Brand Solutions

Commenting on the campaign thought, Adarsh Atal, Director - Creative and Content, Tilt Brand Solutions said: “Given the task, we decided to have a fresh take on ‘Royalty’. The idea was that there are many every day ‘Rajas and Ranis’ out there that embody certain traits of royalty. Benevolence and empathy being two such traits. He adds, “Just like the royal stories of old, the commercial was written using the familiar yet unique ‘kahaani’ format of ‘Ek tha raja, ek thi rani’. Narrated by Swanand Kirkire, the story brings alive the inherent benevolence and kindness in a newly married couple, who decide to start their life in a way that very few do, but both felt equally good and strongly about”.