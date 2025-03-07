Behrouz Biryani unveils ‘Royal Metal Handi’ for Ramadan with Saif Ali Khan

Behrouz Biryani has introduced the ‘Royal Metal Handi,’ a new biryani packaging designed for group dining. The metal handi is available in Serves 2 and Serves 4 portions, aiming to enhance home dining during Ramadan. The brand claims this is the first large-scale launch of its kind in the world.

Behrouz Biryani installed a countdown billboard at Mumbai’s Mahim Causeway, covered with velvet curtains. After a three-hour countdown, the curtain dropped, revealing the Nawabi Handi biryani with the message: “Once a Royal Secret, Now a Royal Feast.”

As part of the launch, Behrouz will transform a section of Mumbai’s Inorbit Mall Vashi into a themed setup, where visitors will receive an ‘Eidi Lifafa’ with Behrouz Biryani gift vouchers.

To further amplify the word, Behrouz has roped in some creators and influencers such as Sumukhi Suresh, Prashasti Singh, Sahil Shah and Aadar Malik and designed an interactive, mystery-filled experience. This challenge invites the comedians to decode ancient Urdu clues hidden in relics, testing their wit as they battle for the royal biryani.

Ankush Grover, co-founder and CEO- India and UAE, Rebel Foods, shares, “The Royal Metal Handi is our latest way to further pamper Behrouz Biryani lovers! During the Ramadan month when feasting takes place daily and families come together to indulge, we want to add that extra touch of royalty with this offering. This season, from our grand unveiling film featuring Saif to our ‘Barkat Box initiative’ that gives back to the community, we have gone all in to make Behrouz the defining flavour of Ramadan.”

Behrouz Biryani has launched a TVC featuring Saif Ali Khan, voiced by Vijay Raaz, to promote its latest offering.

For Ramadan, Behrouz has introduced a special menu, including Zaffrani Gosht Biryani, Murgh Biryani, Haleem, Angara Murgh Kebabs, Gosht Seekh Kebabs, Murgh Samosas, and Shahi Tukda. The Royal Iftari Sandooq, a seven-course meal, includes Murgh Shorba, Gosht Haleem, Khasta Murgh Samosas, Dum Gosht Biryani, Shahi Tukda, and two beverages. Limited-time à la carte Ramadan specials are also available.