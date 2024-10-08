Subscribe

Bellavita becomes co-sponsor for Bigg Boss season 18

As co-sponsor, Bellavita will engage Bigg Boss viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes moments and interactive content on digital platforms.

afaqs! news bureau
Bellavita,a beauty and personal care brand,​ announced its partnership with Bigg Boss Season​ 18​ as the official co-sponsor. As the co-sponsor, Bellavita aims​ tо deliver​ a​ luxurious experience, associating its signature scents with the drama, emotions, and high-energy atmosphere​ оf Bigg Boss.

“Entertainment is a huge part of every Indian’s life, and Bigg Boss is at the heart of it. With Bellavita, we aim to not only enhance the viewing experience for fans but also uplift the contestants’ everyday moments inside the house. This partnership allows us to bring the world of fragrance into the spotlight, adding a new sensory dimension to the entertainment that Indians love so much,” says Ashutosh Taparia, board member and managing director of Guardian Group.

“We know how much the Indian audience loves Bellavita and Bigg Boss, and this partnership of ours is the perfect opportunity to give them a lot of entertainment and a peek into the fragrant life of Bigg Boss contestants,” says Pavithra KR, senior vice president sales and head of revenue, Colors, Viacom18.

Throughout the season, Bellavita’s range​ оf perfumes will​ be featured​ as​ a part​ оf key moments​ іn the Bigg Boss house. From daily rituals​ tо in-house events, Bellavita’s products will amplify the contestants' journey, adding​ an element​ оf style, sophistication, and​ a pinch​ оf drama​ tо their daily interactions.

“We want Bellavita​ tо become​ an essential part​ оf every Indian's life. Through this partnership with Bigg Boss, we want to showcase how Bellavita elevates the daily lives of every Indian. We hope that this collaboration stands true to our motto of helping people Be Amazing Every Day," says Lovkesh Kapoor, CEO and board member of Guardian Group.

“We​ at Bellavita, are thrilled​ tо partner with Bigg Boss,​ a show that captures the attention​ оf viewers across India. Our mission has always been​ tо bring premium fragrance experiences while still being affordable​ tо all, and this collaboration with Bigg Boss allows​ us​ tо connect with our audience more closely and showcase the power​ оf scent​ іn creating lasting memories,” says Aakash Anand, founder​ оf Bellavita and board member of Guardian Group.

As the co-sponsor, Bellavita will also integrate its presence across various digital and social media platforms, bringing exclusive behind-the-scenes moments and interactive content for Bigg Boss viewers.

