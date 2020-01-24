Benetton India awards its digital mandate to dentsu X-cubic

dX–cubic, the dentsu X agency has won the digital business of Benetton India, effective January 2020. The erstwhile agency was wavemaker, GroupM.
Speaking on this occasion, Sundeep Chugh, MD & CEO, Benetton India said, “Benetton’s strength lies in its millennial consumer base who show a deep connection and love for the brand. Adapting with the changing times, Benetton wants to be innovative and upbeat with digital communications and campaigns. We are excited to get dentsu X on-board. The team shows excellent knowledge and dedication and we are hopeful of doing some very successful work together”
Divya Karani, chief executive officer, dentsu X, confirmed, “Yes, we are super excited to win and work on Benetton. Partnering a strong brand, built upon innovation, with such a strong connect with the mercurial millennials is exhilarating . Given our ethos of delivering experiences beyond just mere exposures, this is right up our street! We look forward to a productive and enduring partnership.”
dentsu X India comprises of three agencies; dX-matrix, dX-cubic and dX-palette, offering integrated communication solutions.