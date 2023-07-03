Berger Paints awards its media account to dentsu X

Berger Paints currently has media spends of around 200 crores.
Berger Paints, a paint major in India and among the frontrunners in the paints & coatings industry globally has awarded its media mandate to dentsu X, the media agency from dentsu India. Berger Paints currently has media spends of around 200 crores. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Kolkata office.
Under the direction of Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu, the team will collaborate to develop cutting-edge strategies that improve the brand's commercial success. The agency will oversee media strategy, planning, buying, and execution to increase brand equity through offline media including print, television, and radio, nationally.
Speaking on the achievement, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu said, “The inclusion of Berger Paints to our portfolio holds massive significance. It represents a new chapter in dentsu India’s journey, characterized by a renewed sense of purpose and a clear direction. Our network has been actively engaging in competitive pitches, with an intrinsic focus on securing remarkable victories that propel us toward an exciting future. We firmly believe in driving meaningful transformations, embracing change, and nurturing our talented workforce to deliver client-centric solutions and exceptional services.”
Anita Kotwani added, “Dentsu has played a pivotal role in propelling numerous brands towards a growth trajectory, leveraging our distinctive data-driven, consumer-centric design thinking, and strategic expertise. We have been at the forefront of deploying innovative media and content concepts to establish brand equity, ensuring sustained brand growth. However, efficiency and effectiveness remain paramount in our approach. The win of Berger Paints symbolizes the recognition of our strategic approach, and we are privileged to form a partnership with such a formidable brand.”
KK Sai, senior vice president, and head - decorative division, Berger Paints, who chaired the project added, “The insights that the dentsu X team brought to the table as well as their integrated media approach promises to give an innovative and bright spark to the media campaigns of Berger.”
It is pertinent to note here that dentsu India has been diligently engaged in developing and strengthening practice areas across key market segments such as gaming, e-commerce, and content. These strategic efforts further enable dentsu X to provide cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique demands of these industries.