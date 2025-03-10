Bergner launches 'Argent Samsara Cookware' with chef Vikas Khanna

Bergner launches the Argent Samsara collection, featuring advanced cookware technology and a classic design for home and professional chefs.

The brand film highlights South Indian cooking traditions and the role of Argent Samsara cookware in making dishes like dosa, appam, and kummu curry. It emphasises the popularity of South Indian food, eaten at least twice a week in many homes, and its reputation as a healthy, comforting meal. The film also showcases the connection between food, family, and tradition, along with the importance of quality cookware in preserving authentic flavours.

Argent Samsara is India’s first Tri-Ply Non-Stick cookware range designed for South Indian cooking. It features Tri-Ply technology and a Quantanium Non-Stick coating for even heat distribution, durability, and minimal oil use. The collection includes appachetty, paniyarakkal, round grill pan, square multi tawa, handi, shallow handi, and roti tawa, catering to both traditional and modern cooking needs.

"Cooking is not just about preparing food; it's an art that brings people together," said Chef Vikas Khanna, who is the face of Bergner. "I’m excited to be part of this journey with Bergner, as the Argent Samsara cookware elevates the entire cooking experience with its perfect balance of form and function. Whether you're making a traditional South Indian dish or exploring new flavours, this range enhances the joy of cooking."

At Bergner, we constantly innovate to meet the needs of Indian kitchens," said Umesh Guptaa, director of Bergner India. "We realised that while South Indian cuisine is an integral part of homes across the country, there was no premium Tri-Ply Non-Stick cookware specifically designed for it. Traditional cookware like appachetty and paniyarakkal lacked the durability and ease that modern home chefs need. With Argent Samsara, we’ve created India’s first Tri-Ply Non-Stick range, blending tradition with innovation to make every dish effortless and authentic.”