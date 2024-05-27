Betterhalf unveils a new campaign with the notion of ‘Shaadi Aapki, Taiyari Humari’

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
With the recent brand campaign, Betterhalf reinforces its position in offering end-to-end wedding planning services.
Betterhalf, a matrimony super app and premier tech-enabled end-to-end wedding planning platform has rolled out its new campaign- Weddings by Betterhalf which demonstrates the platform’s commitment to deliver a hassle-free wedding planning experience. Building upon the PM’s ‘Wed in India’ initiative, the campaign endeavours to establish India as a top-notch wedding destination, with a network of sought-after wedding planning and services platforms.
Driven by real-life hassles faced by families and urban couples while planning their weddings, the campaign features three distinct advertisements to strike a chord with Indian urban couples who seek a seamless planning and execution experience. Despite setting the campaign in diverse scenarios, the essence of the same remains to exemplify Betterhalf’s position as a comprehensive wedding planning and services platform, by reinforcing the notion of ‘Shaadi Aapki, Taiyari Humari’.
Taking on a humorous take on the chaotic wedding planning space, the first segment of the campaign sets the tone for wedding planning as an unpredictable cricket match with all the responsibility being shouldered by the bride’s family. In a move to let everyone indulge in the festivities without being burdened by organisation hassles, Betterhalf comes into the playground as the all-rounder provider of complete wedding services from venue, and decorators to caterers, allowing all to plan and enjoy the celebrations effortlessly.
“As India’s leading wedding planning and fulfilment company, we are committed to offering millennials and their families the ultimate solutions at the tap of a button. Having recognised the challenges faced by Indian urban couples and their families during the process of wedding planning, this campaign reflects our dedication to offer a convenient wedding planning experience. Leveraging our 360-degree approach we’re more than ready to execute every moment from the first hello to the final ‘I do’ with absolute perfection,” said Pawan Gupta, CEO of Betterhalf.
The second segment of the campaign walks through the struggles of finding the right wedding venue amidst India’s rich culture and stunning locations. Since wedding venue plays a critical role in the entire planning process, Betterhalf taps into this emotion and saves couples from the trouble of extensive visits by allowing them to browse through over 30,000 options across the country from the comfort of their homes.
In the final leg of the campaign, Betterhalf forays into the space of destination weddings, capturing the essence of India’s beauty and grandeur. It highlights the problems faced during the planning of destination weddings from venue selection to dealing with multiple vendors. In tandem, Betterhalf takes charge of planning destination weddings with its network of trusted vendors, managing every detail to ensure every couple's big day is flawless.
With ‘Weddings by Betterhalf’, the company aims to establish itself as a one-stop platform for organising a superlative wedding experience, by delivering exquisite venues, top-notch decor, end-to-end catering, and in-house photographers, at the best prices across the country. The campaign is being featured across social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube.