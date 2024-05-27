Betterhalf unveils a new campaign with the notion of ‘Shaadi Aapki, Taiyari Humari’

Taking on a humorous take on the chaotic wedding planning space, the first segment of the campaign sets the tone for wedding planning as an unpredictable cricket match with all the responsibility being shouldered by the bride’s family. In a move to let everyone indulge in the festivities without being burdened by organisation hassles, Betterhalf comes into the playground as the all-rounder provider of complete wedding services from venue, and decorators to caterers, allowing all to plan and enjoy the celebrations effortlessly.