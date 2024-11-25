Sourav Ganguly launches Beurer India's GL 22 Blood Glucose Monitor

Beurer India has launched the GL 22 Blood Glucose Monitor, unveiled by cricketer and brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly. The GL 22 Blood Glucose Monitor, part of Beurer’s “Make in India” initiative, combines German precision with technology tailored to local needs. It offers average readings for 7, 14, 30, and 90 days, aligning with HbA1c levels to support effective diabetes management.

Speaking at the event, Sourav Ganguly expressed his enthusiasm for the product, stating, “Promoting a healthy lifestyle is something I deeply value, and I am proud to be associated with Beurer India. The GL 22 Monitor empowers individuals to take control of their health, perfectly aligning with Beurer’s vision of making quality healthcare accessible to all.”

Sebastian Kebbe, COO and MD, Beurer GmbH, highlighted the company’s focus on innovation and accessibility: “The GL 22 Monitor embodies Beurer’s dedication to delivering high-quality, affordable solutions. By manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, we’ve ensured the product is tailored to the needs of Indian consumers, combining world-class quality with affordability.”

Salil V.S., managing director and CEO of Beurer India, added, “With Sourav Ganguly’s support, we aim to create greater awareness about diabetes management and empower users to take proactive steps for their health. Our expansion strategy includes robust online and offline distribution networks, ensuring the GL 22 and our other products are easily accessible to consumers nationwide.”