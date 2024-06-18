Beverage brand Rockit launches a film featuring Rannvijay Singha

Vedant Garg, founder, Rockit Superfoods, added, “The Indian consumer preference is changing, aligning itself with global standards. We like to offer similar product with Indian taste and convenience to the youth of Tier II and III cities. Distribution is the key in India and as a family we have garnered the same through our five decades old family legacy in the food business. A sizable opportunity exists in India with selective presence of MNCs that too in metro cities. We are focusing omni-channel presence starting with major states like UP, Punjab, Rajasthan MP etc and gradually expand PAN India. The expansion in product basket from energy drinks to various offerings will offer unique value to Indian consumer.”