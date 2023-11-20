Bewakoof onboards Ishaan Khatter as Brand Ambassador

Says Prabhkiran Singh, founder, Bewakoof, “As a brand built for the youth and the young-at-heart, Bewakoof have always had an edge when it comes to understanding our consumers’ preference. We have always designed with an aim of capturing the trendy, cool & high-resonance topics of the times. However, with the evolving needs of the Gen Z-alphas we had to take the game a notch higher. Born in an overtly tech-enabled & connected world, this generation finds it difficult to form real-life camaraderie. And that’s where Bewakoof steps in! Our clothing helps put a face to your cool quotient through the extensive range of expression-wear designed to be the voice of the time & the pop-culture. And just like that your Captain America t-shirt can put you on the spotlight for an Ironman wielding one or a Dwight Schrute quote doing the same for a Dunder Mifflin fan! It is important to note that Bewakoof assumes the role of the ice-breaker only, letting consumers decide the next steps! Hence- All Eyes on You!