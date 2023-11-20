Bewakoof onboards Ishaan Khatter as Brand Ambassador

The brand has also launched a new campaign All Eyes on You! conceptualised by DDB Mudra.
Bewakoof, a clothing brand has appointed Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter as its brand ambassador. Designed for young people, their products allow for self-expression and create connections among like-minded individuals. The brand has also launched a new campaign ' All Eyes on You!' with the actor.
Says Prabhkiran Singh, founder, Bewakoof, “As a brand built for the youth and the young-at-heart, Bewakoof have always had an edge when it comes to understanding our consumers’ preference. We have always designed with an aim of capturing the trendy, cool & high-resonance topics of the times. However, with the evolving needs of the Gen Z-alphas we had to take the game a notch higher. Born in an overtly tech-enabled & connected world, this generation finds it difficult to form real-life camaraderie. And that’s where Bewakoof steps in! Our clothing helps put a face to your cool quotient through the extensive range of expression-wear designed to be the voice of the time & the pop-culture. And just like that your Captain America t-shirt can put you on the spotlight for an Ironman wielding one or a Dwight Schrute quote doing the same for a Dunder Mifflin fan! It is important to note that Bewakoof assumes the role of the ice-breaker only, letting consumers decide the next steps! Hence- All Eyes on You!
The current brand film tells this story through a very interesting split-screen technique. The choice to go with Ishaan Khatter also emerged from our online community deep-dives. A Gen Z-alpha himself, he has beautifully portrayed the sentiment we wanted the film to showcase. I am sure it’ll find a strong resonance with the consumers.”
The 360-deg digital-first campaign takes the dilemma of a tech-savvy generation around forming real-life connections and weaves a relatable and compelling story. The film features Pippa star Ishaan Khatter in a crowded bus wearing a Black Panther Bewakoof tee-shirt that catches the attention of a fellow female commuter. With the tee having already sparked a connection, Ishan has two choices- ignore or go ahead & take the connection forward. The screen splits showing both possibilities & how it ends with all eyes being on the protagonist.
Commenting on the latest campaign, Prashanth Aluru, CEO & Co-founder, TMRW said, “Bewakoof has successfully emerged as a GenZ favorite with great products, superlative shopping and post-purchase experience. It has been the OG as far as expression-wear is concerned in the country. While the expression language has changed for the youth over the years, Bewakoof has continued to remain at the forefront of this transition. In the current tech-centric world, Bewakoof has enabled youth to connect with the world around them by sparking conversations focussed on the design language. With this campaign we intend to strengthen our connection with Gen Z across the country. We also welcome Ishan to the Bewakoof X TMRW team and look forward to a great partnership.”
Sharing his experience of working on the campaign, Ishaan Khatter, actor & brand ambassador, Bewakoof said, “It was great teaming up with the young, high-energy team at Bewakoof. This is my first time working with a fun, cool expression-wear brand and the campaign was everything I thought it would be! Here’s hoping the consumers will enjoy the film as much as I did working on it. Wishing the team at Bewakoof all the best and looking forward to doing more such interesting work in the future.”
The campaign was shot & conceptualised by DDB Mudra & it went LIVE across the Bewakoof app, web, social media and external digital platforms on 10th Nov 2023.
Commenting on the campaign Sooraj Pillai, group creative director, DDB Mudra said, “In a world focused on appearances, Bewakoof brand goes beyond just looking cool. We aim to highlight the deeper connections formed through second impressions, where actions speak louder than clothes. The "All Eyes on You" campaign embodies this philosophy, redefining the brand's unique identity in an otherwise crowded category.”
Campaign Credits:
● Brand: Abhimanyu Mishra, Raghuvar Seth, Diya Tongbram, Ankita Banerjee, Pratik Shetty
● Creative: Nitin Pradhan, Sooraj Pillai, Rohini Bothra, Darineh Zal, Smit Jadhav
● Business: Shweta Goyal, Shruthi Shetty
● Strategy: Menaka Menon, Skandaram Vasudevan, Paakhi Jhamb
● Production House: Fatfree Production
● Director: Shiv Parameshwaran